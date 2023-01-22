Google it is certainly not an unknown company. Just recently we told you about Fast Pair here, one of the many proprietary technologies that almost all Android users can boast of using. Today, however, we are not talking about hardware or software but about new ones layoffs. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Google, the crisis is felt!

Let’s cut it short: Google has decided to cut about 12,000 jobs. The company’s CEO recently sent an email to staff stating that he wants to cut 6% of the company’s workforce. This is just the latest sad news of its kind that we have brought back to you. The reasons are the usual, namely the will to reorganize funds and resources towards other projects:

“I am confident of the great opportunities ahead, thanks to the strength of our mission and the value of our products and services. Not to mention the recent investment in the AI ​​field. But to do that you need to make tough choices.”commented the CEO bluntly.

In short, it is undeniable that the big G is pushing a lot in the AI ​​field and it certainly is the priority make ends meet while investing in a totally new and revolutionary field. Obviously we are close to all employees who are about to lose their jobs. Finally, we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!