Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Googleannounced the dismissal Of 12,000 employees worldwide, representing approximately 6% of the company’s workforce. The Mountain View giant has therefore joined Microsoft, Amazon and Meta in the layoff policy, with the latter having sent home 10,000, 18,000 and 11,000 employees respectively.

The explanations by Sundar Pichai for the sharp reduction in personnel, which arrived in an internal memo, are more or less the same given by the other CEOs. Pichai then spoke of too fast a growth in the workforce during the pandemic, which has forced difficult choices.

Pichai: “In the past two years we have experienced moments of strong growth. To keep up with them and feed them, we have made hirings for what was an economic reality different from today’s.” Following a major overhaul of its priorities, Google will eliminate roles across all business areas, functions, levels and regions. In fact, it will restructure its business by reducing personnel costs.

The licensees will have severance pay packages who will start with 16 weeks’ wages, plus two weeks for each year spent with the company. Google will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation, plus six months of health care and job search services.