Google’s Area 120 is a project incubator where the company’s own engineers spend time on projects that appeal to them. This is how he saw the light Stack.

It is an application that Effortlessly scan and organize documents so they don’t get lost again receipts and invoices.

Those interested only have to take a photograph of the paper in question to be stored in the “Stacks” folder of Google Drive and all the relevant information they contain is extracted.

The novelty is that, Through artificial intelligence, it detects what information is important (such as due date or total amount owed) on each scanned document. In addition to keeping the copy, it also catalogs it.

Google Stacks makes it easy to scan and organize documents.

This software for Android -which runs under the heading of experimental- borrows the power of the DocumentAI enterprise document analysis platform to recognize the type of document.

Once recognized, stores it in different stacks (hence its name) organized by categories such as car, bills, receipts, home, or those indicated by the user. It also includes its powerful search engine to locate any saved information.

The simple and clear interface of Stacks

The app scans some parts of the document in text mode but it is possible to extract the whole document if we wish so. The advantage is that it has all the integrations with the Google ecosystem that others do not have.

Google Stack is free, but the fact that it is only available in the United States and where it comes from does not guarantee that it will be a permanent part of the company’s application catalog.

As with other developments, the future of Stack is a mystery. Most of Google’s experiments are incorporated into other existing products, so that Google Drive may end up adding these features to its storage service.

Socratic creator Christopher Pedregal, after selling his app to Google, joined the Area 120 by Google incubator with his friend Mathew Cowan to experiment and create Stack.

Super edit

Google Photos now allows you to edit the videos not only in cropping and frame export

Google announced important news in its Photos application. Now, added premium photo retouching features for Google One subscribers and a complete video editor that had previously released on iOS.

But also, Google Photos allows you to edit videos not only in cropping and frame export, it is also possible to customize the image settings.

Among the novelties are: