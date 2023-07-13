The battle for streaming dominance is getting more and more interesting, with giants like Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video in the fray. But now there is a new player willing to enter the game with force and that is Google, which has launched its own streaming service applicationand it would make everyone else cringe to be completely free.

The tech giant created Google TV, recently announced among its news; The application includes 800 television channels to watch movies, series, programs, and much more at no cost. The only thing you have to do to have this benefit is to download the application to enter its platform.

If you want to enjoy this system and all its features, you only need a Google account, Internet connection and a streaming device, be it a smart TV or a compatible smartphone. However, for now, as its launch is recent, it has its limitations for some audiences.

Although in essence Google TV is simply an operating system for smart TVs that brings all the major apps together in one place, it also offers its own audiovisual content service. This means that you will have access to a wide variety of movies, series and TV shows, all in one place, but it is not a creator of cinematographic and entertainment content.

How to have Google TV with free series and movies?

Best of all is that the app is available for free on the Play Store and the App Store, although many smart TVs already come with it installed from the factory. Until now, its availability was limited to a single region, and downloads were only for people living in the United States, but it has been expanding.

For about a year now, rumors have been swirling about the exciting offers that the technology giant has prepared for the public, and finally the existence of 50 channels of various genres, including sports, news and cartoons, have been confirmed.

It has been revealed that Google TV has 800 channels that you can access at no cost. Standouts include ABC News Live, America’s Test Kitchen, American Classics, The Asylum, Battery Pop, CBC News, Chive TV, Deal or No Deal, Divorce Court, Dry Bar Comedy, Wu Tang Collection TV, Xumo Crime TV, Xumo Movies and Xumo Westerns, to mention just a few.

Mexico already has Google streaming

Not all countries have access to Google TV at the moment, fortunately, Mexico is among the beneficiaries that can already enjoy this system, while Spain is still eagerly awaiting the arrival of the application for its televisions. It is a matter of time before it expands to more countries and more people can enjoy its wide catalog of entertainment.

The application integrates in its interface all the main platforms audiovisual content. This means you won’t have to switch apps to watch your Netflix series, Amazon Prime Video movies, or HBO Max shows. Everything will be in one place, making it easy to navigate and allowing you to quickly find what you want to watch.

With its vast catalog of movies, growing list of free channels, and integrated interface, it looks like it’s poised to compete with the established giants in the market.