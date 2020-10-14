The first Instagram mask released by Google is dedicated to the famous compiler of the “Explanatory Dictionary of the Russian Language” Sergei Ozhegov.

The press service of the company clarified that a festive doodle was recently prepared for the 120th anniversary of the great linguist, which became the basis for the mask.

“With its help, we want to draw attention to the exceptional expressiveness of the Russian language, so we have selected the funniest and most unusual words from Ozhegov’s dictionary for the mask,” the company said.

Note that the mask works on a random basis and gives the user a random word of the day that characterizes him.

The mask will be available from 14 to 17 October on the official Google Instagram account.