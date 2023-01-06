The companies volvo and polestar will integrate a new functionality into their systems from 2024 onwards: an HD map (High Definition) released by Google. The feature, which is complementary to the existing Google Maps, will integrate the data with real-time traffic information to improve route planning.

The function displays road details such as lane markers, signs and road barriers. It will debut on Volvo’s all-electric EX90 and Polestar 3.

“The addition of Google HD Maps to our future car lineup marks an expansion of our strategic collaboration with Google, reflecting our commitment to working with technology leaders”said Javier Varela, deputy CEO of Volvo.

“Implementing Google HD Maps in our upcoming cars will help us provide our drivers with a more enjoyable driving experience and, in the future, contribute to the introduction of safe autonomous driving.”

Google has not provided details on how it creates its maps in HD.

“Building on our long history of mapping the world, Google’s new HD map is designed specifically for automakers and provides comprehensive lane-level and location data that is crucial to powering the next generation of assisted and autonomous driving systems.”said Jorgen Behrens, vice president and general manager of Geo Automotive Google.

Road data provided by the HD maps, combined with inputs from vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar and Lidar, are processed by the computing system. nvidia of each vehicle.

Additionally, Volvo and Polestar are rolling out remote check-in capabilities through Google smart home devices like Alexa. With this function, users can remotely ask Google Assistant to check the vehicle’s battery levels or warm up the car. The function is available in the US. It will be launched in other markets at the end of the year.