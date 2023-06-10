For many, artificial intelligence (AI) will be the technology of this century, which is why it is essential to know more about this tool and learn to use it, hence Google has launched free courses About this.

Are a total of 11 free artificial intelligence courses those recently made available to Internet users by Google, for those who are interested in learning about these technological tools.

According to what was detailed by the American technology giant, those who take the free courses on artificial intelligence will be able to learn from basic concepts to the most advanced.

It should be mentioned that the classes on Google AI They are designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to the products and technologies of generative artificial intelligence.

Courses range from the fundamentals of language models to building and deploying generative AI solutions on Google Cloud. This means that its purpose is to make the most of AI in the Google cloud.

Each of the 11 Google AI courses lasts approximately one day, with a time frame of 5 hours. These classes are focused on students being able to fully understand this technological tool. In addition, Concepts such as generative AI, deep learning, and machine learning are also explored..

It is worth mentioning that, at the end of each course, the participants will receive a certification that they will be able to add to their CV as evidence of the AI ​​skills and knowledge they have acquired.

In order to take Google’s AI courses, no prior knowledge of programming or artificial intelligence is needed, since the classes are designed to adapt to both beginners and more experienced people.

Finally, to access Google’s free courses on AI, you just have to follow these steps:

*Login to personal Google account

*Open your browser and go to cloudskillsboost.google/journeys

*After this, navigate to the “Generative AI learning path” section

*Finally, you only have to select the course you want to take.