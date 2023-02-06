If we are to believe analysts, the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT from start-up OpenAI is a huge success. With one hundred million users two months after launch, it would be the fastest growing consumer internet app ever. This causes nerves at Google and so the technology giant is making a turn: a similar chatbot will soon be usable by the general public.
#Google #launches #chatbot #Bard #huge #success #ChatGPT
