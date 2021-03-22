The popularity of short videos of TikTok that were promoted during the past pandemic year prompted the Internet giants to take this format beyond entertainment. For this reason, Google launched on Monday a tool for work colleagues to use this type of content and work as a team in a more visual way in full fury for the telecommuting .

Threadit is a web tool designed by the team at Area 120, Google’s internal project incubator. As they explain on their website, they worked on it during the Covid-19 pandemic and now they decided to extend it to more users.

It is a tool that seeks liven up collaborative work by submitting short videos, similar in style to Tiktok or Shorts, to better communicate a project update or guide you through a demo in times of.

Threadit, the new Google video platform.

“This helps us reduce unnecessary meetings while remaining a more united team. We have more time to think and do focused work, and the meetings we hold are more effective and easier for everyone to schedule,” explained Google sources in its Blog official.

How Threadit works

Google’s new video platform can be used directly from the browser or through a Chrome extension. With this option, the tool will also allow the employee share your screen in addition to recording himself.

After opening Threadit, the worker starts the video and when they have a small clip they can decide to upload it, accumulate it for add it to other cuts and make a larger one.

Threadit has its version for the Google Chrome browser.

Once you have the audiovisual content you want to share, the user uploads it to the platform and gets a link, which will be what he sends to his colleagues, so it will not be necessary to download or attach any file.

Afterwards, any member of the team can respond to the message with their own video and thus establish a kind of face-to-face conversation.

Currently, Threadit is available “anywhere in the world” except the countries of the European Union, China, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Cuba and North Korea.