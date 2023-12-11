Google | Käärijä and Loreen are at the top of Google searches of the year for Finns

The huge popularity of Käärijä, who represented Finland in Eurovision, has been reflected in the application behavior of Finns this year.

Eurovision drug has appeared in Finns' Google searches, according to the list compiled by internet giant Google of the most frequent searches of the year. Represented Finland in Eurovision Wrapper was the most popular of the personal searches conducted in Finland this year. The Swedish singer who won Käärijä in Viusui Loreen came in second place in personal searches.

Käärijä held first place in music-related searches as well. The singer's popularity has also been reflected in Google searches such that the second most searched recipe by Finns this year was Käärijän Cha Cha Cha Pina Colada drink mentioned in the song. The sixth most popular of the searches starting with how was “How tall is the Scroller?”.

Finns have also diligently googled Hollywood movies known as the Barbenheimer effect Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both films can be found among the three most popular entertainment searches. A video game set in the world of Harry Potter also ranked high in the category Hogwarts Legacy and Ylen Pentulive, which followed the lives of puppies.