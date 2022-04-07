Google has disclosed the existence of a security flaw in its browser Chrome and classified it as critical. The problem affects some functionality of the V8 component, responsible for processing the JavaScript language.

The flaw allows remote access to the machine without any authentication being required, compromising data confidentiality, equipment integrity and processing availability.

The Windows, Mac and Linux versions of Chrome have the problem and even other browsers that use Google’s Chromium software code are also affected by this security flaw, including Microsoft Edge, Opera and Brave.

In the case of the Chrome browser, updating the software to version 100.0.4896.75 fixes this vulnerability, eliminating the chance of intrusion by a hacker or another malicious person.

