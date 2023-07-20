Google is testing a tool capable of write news based on generative artificial intelligence . It would be called “Genesis” and would have already been presented to various international newspapers, such as the New York Times, News Corp (which owns the Wall Street Journal) and the Washington Post.

The Tales of Genesis

Will the news also be managed by Artificial Intelligence?

According to those who attended the presentation, genesis it can create texts from the data that is provided to it, whether we are dealing with current events or other kinds of information. According to Google, journalists will be able to use it as an assistant that will give them more time to do other tasks.

Some have described them as “creepy”. capacity of Genesis, but they also said that the tool seemed to ignore the ways of working necessary to write accurate and understandable articles.

Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York, said reporters should use it only if the technology is proven to deliver factual information with some degree of reliability. Hard to say at present, given that Genesis is not yet publicly available. Be that as it may, we imagine that when it is launched there will be no major resistance in its adoption, considering the savings perspective inherent in a similar technology.

Google of its own is trying in every way to keep up Open AI, read about Microsoft, which is far ahead in terms of technologies related to artificial intelligence. Bard, the chatbot of the Mountain View house, proved to be much less reliable than ChatGPT as regards the processing of information, with the latter too, however, not failing to produce big errors.

Early experiments in this direction were disastrous, with CNET being forced to correct most of the seventy-seven AI-written articles it published.