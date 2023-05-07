Google did not disclose the specifications of the foldable phone, but a short promotional video showed the device similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.
What are the most prominent leaks that talked about the specifications of the “Pixel Fold” phone?
- CNBC reported last April that the Pixel Fold will come with a 5.8-inch screen, foldable so that the display area becomes equal to a 7.6-inch tablet.
- The phone will support a Google Tensor G2 processor.
- “Google” will be keen to add a joint that will be the most durable in the world of foldable phones, according to the “The Verge” website, which specializes in technical news.
- With regard to battery life, leaks say that it will be able to make the phone work for 24 hours, or 72 hours in maximum power saving mode.
