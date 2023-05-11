Today, Wednesday, “Google” made available in 180 countries the general use in English of the chatbot based on generative artificial intelligence, “Bard”, which it recently developed, and announced that it will soon integrate this technology with a number of other platforms, including Internet search.

Last February, Google rushed to create “Bold” after the widespread demand for the “Chat GBT” program, which was invented by the American startup “Open AI” in cooperation with “Microsoft” and launched last November.

ChatGPT has sparked worldwide interest in generative AI because of its ability to generate elaborate texts such as emails, articles, poems, or informational programs, in just seconds.

The use of “cold” was initially limited to “trusted” participants in the experimental phase, before its use was made available to the public last March, but according to restrictions related to the number of uses and through a waiting list to adjust the demand.

It was not possible to use “cold” only in the United States and Britain.