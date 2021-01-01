Public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court alleging that Google’s online payment system G Pay is violating various regulatory provisions to obtain, use and keep information related to customer base and bank in an unauthorized manner. Has been

The petition was listed before a bench of Judge Vibhu Bakhru and Judge Prateek Jalan for hearing on Thursday. The bench asked the petitioner, Abhijeet Mishra, to file an affidavit and give information about all the public interest petitions filed in his case in the past, including G Pay and the status of each petition. The next hearing of the petition will be on 14 January 2021.

Mishra has claimed in his petition that Aadhaar data has been obtained by allegedly violating the G. Pay Aadhaar Act, 2016, Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and Banking Regulation Act, 1949. He claimed that the company was taking information related to customers’ Aadhaar and bank and depositing it with them. This is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy. The petition urges the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to take action against G Pay for alleged violation of the provisions of the Aadhaar law.