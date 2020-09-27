New Delhi The globally recognized search engine Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday today. On this special occasion, Google has made a Doodle in its special style. The doodle is designed to be a birthday celebration of the 90s. The doodle features all of Google’s Alphabet. In which the first letter of Google is shown in front of a laptop screen, while the remaining five alphabets are shown in a frame.

The search engine Google was founded in the year 1998. It was founded by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, of Stanford University, California. Larry Page and Sergey Brin named it ‘Backrub’ before Google’s official launch. Over time, it was later named Google, which is now known by the whole world. It is designed to share all kinds of information around the world.

Explain that in the initial period, Google’s birthday was celebrated on different dates. Google has been celebrating its birthday on September 7 till the year 2005. After which Google’s birthday has also been celebrated on 8 September and 26 September. Recently, Google has started celebrating its birthday on 27 September.

In today’s time, Google celebrates special occasions around the world through doodles. From the year 1998, Google started making its own doodles. Google created the first doodle in honor of Burning Man Festival. Google is working in more than 100 languages ​​worldwide. Alphabet Inc is Google’s parent company.

