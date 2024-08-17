A US federal judge has ruled that Google is officially a monopoly thanks to the fact that it pays billions of dollars each year to Apple, Samsung and other manufacturers to be the default search engine on their devices. It is the latest court decision in an offensive by US authorities to reduce the market power of the big tech companies, a position that will only increase with the development of artificial intelligence (AI), and which has led to lawsuits against Apple, Amazon and Meta in recent years.

The ruling against Google, Alphabet’s search engine, leaves no room for doubt: it has a 95% market share in mobile searches and is acting illegally, says the judge, to preserve this dominant position. The company argues that it is legal to pay for other companies to place you better, as happens, for example, in the aisles of supermarkets, and that its search engine is, in addition, the best.

The judge sees holes in this reasoning. Google’s privileged position in mobile gives it data on billions of searches, which it then uses to improve the service, which makes it more money that it ultimately uses to offer better deals to mobile manufacturers. The huge advantage over other competitors that this model gives Google limits the incentives to create or invest in a new search engine. The truth is that it has not only become the dominant player in the market, but an essential tool for any activity. Its competitors – Brave, Bing or DuckDuckGo – reply that it is impossible to catch up with Google without the huge amount of data that the search engine handles and that it should give them access to its platform to improve its results and ads. Then there would be real competition, they insist.

Competition is essential to driving technological advancements. The best recent example is the emergence of ChatGPT and its integration with Microsoft’s Bing search engine, which has forced Google to advance its AI tools. Just as the emergence of a competitor has stimulated this development, market logic dictates that if other search engines had the real ability to compete with Google in search, there would be more innovation.

The company has already announced that it will appeal the decision, at the start of what could be a long legal battle. The authorities do not rule out forcing Alphabet to split up its various business areas: the Google search engine, the Chrome browser, the Android operating system or the Adwords advertising platform. Europe has also implemented legislative changes to combat monopolistic practices. The Commission forced Google to allow its users to choose between more than a dozen search engines when buying their devices. Despite this, they continue to overwhelmingly opt for Google. There are many years of regulatory changes and judicial offensives left to break up technological monopolies, but recognizing them as such is an important first step.