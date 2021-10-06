Google will invest one billion dollars (866 million euros) to improve internet access and speed on the African continent. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said so on Wednesday announced. The investment will be spread over a period of five years and should, according to Pichai, “support Africa’s digital transformation”.

Part of the investment will go to startups committed to improving internet connectivity on the continent. Google is making $50 million (43.3 million euros) available through the Africa Investment Fund, which was established on Wednesday. The startups also get access to the company’s employees, network and technologies.

According to data from the International Telecommunication Union, in 2019 only 28.6 percent of the inhabitants of the continent use an internet connection. In 2019, Google already announced it was investing in a sea cable between Portugal and the African continent. This should be completed in the second quarter of 2021 and increase internet access and speed.