Google has announced several new features at its Google I / O 2022 keynote, starting with the new Pixel 6a smartphone for $ 449, available for pre-orders from July 21 in the US. The 6a has the same processor as its big brother, the Tensorbut a 12-megapixel main camera versus the Pxel 6’s 50. The phone has definitely lost the headphone jack. Google also unveiled the first Pixel Watch, the long-awaited smartwatch that will hit the market at the end of the year, with Wear OS 3 on board and a collaboration with Fitbit for health metrics. It will come along with the Pixel 7, and Google hasn’t revealed what the processor will be. Speaking of Pixel 7, Google has shown renderings of the upcoming flagship, which will be in two versions, normal and Pro, with two and three cameras respectively.

Also show the headphones Pixel Buds Pro, which priced at $ 199 will offer active noise cancellation, and seven hours of battery life on one charge. It will allow you to connect two pairs of headphones to one device and will be available in black, red and green, on pre-order from 21 July. The company has also promised a tablet animated by the SoC Tensor, in the works at this time, which will mark the long-awaited return of Big Tech to the tablet industry. Another project that will take some time to reach the market are augmented reality glasses that will allow, for example, to translate a conversation in real time.