Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, designed and built with artificial intelligence at its core for a more useful and personal experience. These new smartphones come with exclusive features, all powered by Google Tensor G3. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a sleek design with softer silhouettes, metal finishes and recycled materials. The Pixel 8, with its contoured edges and smaller size than its predecessor, features a 6.2-inch Actua display, which is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7’s display. The Pixel 8 features brushed metal finishes , a glossy glass back and is available in grey-green, pink and obsidian black. The Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch Super Actua display is completely flat, so you get a more immersive screen with more real estate. It also has a matte glass back with a polished aluminum frame and is available in three colors: sky blue, clay gray and obsidian black. On the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, a new temperature sensor lets you quickly scan an object for heat.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature powerful, updated camera systems for superior photo and video quality, plus revolutionary editing tools. Every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been improved. The largest ultrawide lens ever on the Pixel delivers even better macro focusing, captures 56% more light and takes 10x higher optical quality photos, and the front-facing camera now features autofocus for the best selfies on a Pixel phone. The Pixel 8 has the same updated main camera, plus a new ultrawide lens that allows for Macro focusing. The camera app has an intuitive, redesigned interface, allowing you to quickly find and capture content in your favorite photo and video modes. Plus, with the Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll have access to Pro Controls, which will give you more creative control of your Pixel camera with settings like shutter speed, ISO, 50MP photos throughout the zoom range, and more Still.

Best Shot uses the photos you take to get the photo you thought you took. To do this, an algorithm on the device creates a blended image from a series of photos to get the best look of all. Magic Editor in Google Photos is a new experimental editing experience that uses generative artificial intelligence to help you bring your photos in line with the essence of the moment you were trying to capture. You can reposition and resize subjects or use one-touch presets to make the background pop, all with just a few taps. Audio Magic Eraser allows you to easily reduce distracting sounds from your video, such as howling wind or noisy crowds. This first-of-its-kind computational audio capability uses advanced machine learning models to sort sounds into distinct layers so you can control their levels. Later this year, the Pixel 8 Pro will get Video Boost, which pairs Tensor G3 with Google data centers. This feature applies cutting-edge processing to videos to adjust color, lighting, stabilization and grain. The result is extraordinary videos that are faithful to reality. Video Boost also enables Night Video on Pixel for better smartphone video quality in low-light conditions.

With Summarize, the Pixel can generate a summary of a web page, so you can quickly understand the key points. Plus, Pixel can read aloud and translate web pages, so you can listen to articles on the go. Pixel is even more capable of understanding the nuances of human speech, so you can speak to it more naturally to get results. If you pause or say “um,” he’ll wait until you’re finished before responding to you. Use your voice to type, edit and send messages quickly, even if you speak multiple languages. Thanks to improved artificial intelligence, Call Filter allows you to receive on average 50% fewer spam calls. Silently answers calls from unknown numbers with a more natural voice to engage the caller. It’s also smart enough to separate the calls you want from the ones you don’t. And soon, Call Filter will suggest contextual responses you can tap to quickly answer simple calls, like appointment confirmations, without having to answer the phone.

Google Tensor G3 works with the Titan M2 security chip to protect personal information and make your Pixel more resistant to sophisticated attacks. And now, Pixel 8 Face Unlock meets Android’s highest biometric class, allowing you to access banking and payment apps like Google Wallet. With the Pixel, you receive exclusive features and updates that improve your phone over time. For the first time, Google is providing seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including operating system updates, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For the first time in Italy, Google collaborates with Unieuro and Vodafone Italia to offer a complete shopping experience at a local level. Google Pixel products will be available in all Unieuro stores, spread across the entire Italian territory. A collaboration has also been launched with Vodafone Italia regarding Google Pixel mobile telephony. Vodafone customers will be able to purchase Pixel products with convenient solutions. Furthermore, this year the products are available on Amazon and the Google Store. The expansion with Unieuro and Vodafone Italia also includes the availability of the latest smartphones and earphones from the A-Series family, Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds A-Series, previously present on online channels and now also available on physical channels. These devices offer all the power and innovation of Google at an affordable price.

The new smartphones are available from today for pre-sale on all partner channels and on the Google Store: Pixel 8 starting from 799 euros and Pixel 8 Pro from 1099 euros. Both smartphones will then go on sale from October 12th. You can also order Made by Google covers or from a wide range of partners. To enrich the Google Pixel ecosystem, the new Pixel Watch 2 will also be available, for the first time in Italy and available on Unieuro, Amazon and the Google Store starting from 399 euros (WiFi version). Furthermore, the new Pixel Buds Pro were also announced today, available on Unieuro, Amazon, Google Store and Vodafone starting from 249 euros. These products are also available from today for pre-sale on all partner channels and on the Google Store and on sale from 12 October.