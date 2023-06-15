Google is a company that offers an immensity of services and today we want to tell you about one in particular: emails. As you well know, the e-mail service offered by the company is already very efficient, intuitive and simple to use, and above all appreciated by users. But now a new tool available on the Android and iOS apps could do it again more unique and interesting!

Google introduces AI that helps you write emails

The company has decided to make available its new tool created from artificial intelligence and dedicated to emails. We’re talking about Help me Write, an email drafting tool that will use generative AI to help you write your emails, a bit as already happens in the desktop version.

In particular, all you need to do is provide the information to the tool that will draft the email for you, being able to review the drafts by modifying them as you like using the “Formalize”, “More details”, “Shorten” and “Try your luck” options. Just be careful, because if you want you can also decide to completely rewrite the text in case you are not satisfied, but know that you won’t be able to go back!

For the moment Help me Write is part of Google Workspace Labs, a testing program that allows users to try out new AI features in company applications. We remind you that to try it, you will have to subscribe to the program!