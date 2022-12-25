US technology company Google has launched a beta version of client-side encryption for corporate and institutional email.
This feature allows companies to use their own cipher tools to encrypt their data before sending it to Google’s servers.
CNET.com, which specializes in technology issues, indicated that the beta version of the new feature is currently available to customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard services, which is usually called G Suite and consists of a group of applications and services designed for companies and institutions.
Once the client-side encryption service is provided, it will protect the data in the email message body, attachments, or images, and Google is unable to decrypt the data. At the same time it will not be encrypted
Message title, timestamp, and recipient list.
Encrypted mail is particularly useful for companies that want their correspondence to be secure and protected from monitoring by others.
“Client-side encryption helps enhance the confidentiality of your data while helping to meet a wide range of data sovereignty and compliance needs,” Google said in an online message.
The company referred to a letter it published in 2021 that discussed the importance of encryption on the client side, especially for businesses
that store sensitive data or intellectual property rights.
The Google Support Center page receives requests to obtain the trial version of the encryption service until January 20, by users of the scheduled services.
