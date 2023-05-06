The move comes as artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGBT are rapidly gaining popularity, highlighting a technology that could completely change the way businesses work and communities live.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Saturday, the report stated that the technology giant will change a traditional format for presenting search results known as the “ten blue links” with plans to integrate more human voices as part of the transformation.

The newspaper quoted informed sources as saying that Google is expected to launch during an annual developer conference this week new features that allow users to hold conversations with an artificial intelligence program called Magi.

And at the end of last April, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said that it achieved a net profit of $ 15 billion, in the first quarter of 2023, exceeding expectations, indicating that the giant search engine is regaining its position.

The company’s business results revealed that the net profit declined by 8.4 percent to reach $15.051 billion in the three months ending in March, compared to $16.43 billion in the comparative period a year ago.