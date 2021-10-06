Google continues to press the accelerator to increase the security of its users’ accounts. In an announcement that will affect 150 million users, Big G has announced that by the end of the year will automatically activate two-factor authentication on Google Accounts.

The first announcement came in May, but now Google intends to further increase its use. “As we know that the best way to keep our users safe is to activate the default security protections, we have started to automatically configure user accounts to make them more secure. By the end of 2021, we plan to enable two-step authentication for 150 million Google profiles and invite YouTube’s 2 million creators to activate it“reads the blog post.

Google also explains that it is aware that the options currently available for two-step verification are not suitable for everyone, and for this reason it is working to make the authentication experience even more comfortable and secure by reducing the dependence on passwords. Just a few months ago, for example, Microsoft said goodbye to passwords and Google is likely to do the same.

A few years ago, Google launched the Password Checkup which checks and identifies compromised passwords.