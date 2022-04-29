New York.- Google has expanded the options to keep personal information private in internet searches.

The company announced Friday that it will allow users to request the removal of personal contact information — such as phone number, email and physical address — from search results.

The new policy also allows the removal of key information for identity theft, such as sensitive access credentials.

The group said in a statement that open access to information is vital. “But so is equipping people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive and personally identifiable information private.”

“Privacy and security on the internet go hand in hand. And when using the internet it’s important to have control over how your sensitive and identifiable information can be found,” she added.

Previously, Google Search allowed you to request the removal of highly personal content that could cause direct harm. This includes doxxed information and data such as bank account or credit card numbers that could be used for fraud.

But information is appearing in increasingly unexpected places and being used in new ways, so policies must evolve, Google said.

The fact that personal contact information is openly available online can pose a threat, and Google said it had received requests to remove it.

When it receives one of these requests, it will study all the content of the website to avoid limiting the availability of useful information or content present in the public registry of government websites and other official websites.

“It’s important to remember that removing content from Google Search will not remove it from the internet, so you may want to contact the website that hosts this information directly, if you feel comfortable doing so,” he added.