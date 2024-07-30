The tool is available to those who have bank accounts at PicPay and C6 Bank

O Google Pay reported this Tuesday (July 30, 2024) that it has joined Pix as a payment method. With the joining, the user will be able to make payment with a key, QR code or copy and paste.

The tool was developed in partnership with PicPay and the C6 Bank. This means that only Google Pay users with bank accounts at these financial institutions will be able to pay via Pix with Google. The platform does not disclose the number of users.

How to register?

verify identity: This step is performed only once for users who have never linked an account; account link: connect the wallet application with the bank application that need to be installed on the same device.

The user will be able to manage accounts on Google Pay. If the person has two bank accounts –one at PicPay and another at C6 Bank– for example, she will be able to select which account will receive the Pix.

Google Pay expects other banks to adopt the new tool. There is no estimate for the implementation of Pix by proximity any time soon.

If the cell phone is stolen or robbed, the user can retrieve the information from the wallet through “Find my device”. There is also a fraud support channel.

Pix joins other payment methods already available on Google Pay, such as credit and debit cards, the GPAY button and Chrome. According to Google, the idea is to start in a “small” to expand operations via Pix in the future.