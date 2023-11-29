The rooms of the new Google Security Engineering Center (GSEC) in Malaga, Spain, pay tribute to video game characters like Mario Bros and preserve 6 million computer viruses.

The one in Malaga, which is called to be the flagship of the American multinational in cybersecurity in Europe, it joins those in Munich, Germany (specializing in privacy and security) and Dublin, Ireland (focusing on content responsibility) and which opened in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

(Read also: How to know if you are a victim of hacking? These are some signs that can alert you).

The center was inaugurated this Wednesday by Google’s president of Global Affairs, Kent Walker, and other company executives.

The GSEC of Malaga will be Google’s “most important” cybersecurity center in Europe, according to the multinational, and will promote the development of research and cutting-edge tools to combat cyber threats, in addition to sharing knowledge and promoting digital skills.

This is the new GSEC Málaga

– The G: A large letter G welcomes you at the access gate to the GSEC, which consists of three floors plus a basement and 2,500 square meters.

– The videogames: Wololo (a phrase from Age of Empires), Final Fantasy, Monkey Island, Tetris, Sims give their names to several rooms and the popular character Mario Bros. even appears in several illustrations of the space in which he stars.

(You can read: How to use Bard, Google’s artificial intelligence, when planning goals for 2024?).

– The most infected computer: In the demonstration area you can see “the most infected computer in history” in which more than 30 types of ‘malware’ live and run.

Some of those shown are ‘Ambulance’, discovered in Germany in 1990, the ‘Happy New Year’ ‘worm’ (1999), capable of replicating itself on a computer and jumping to others through the mail. It is just a sample, since they have 6 million viruses stored.

A silk-screen printer on the foam of a coffee one of the logos of the new Security Engineering Center that the multinational Google inaugurated today Wednesday in Malaga, the third of its kind in Europe after those in Munich (Germany) and Dublin (Ireland) . See also OpenAI, the ChatGPT company, fires Sam Altman, its chief executive, due to loss of trust

– The other bad guys: Three small individual meeting rooms within the auditorium are named after families of malicious code: ‘Wannacry’, a ransomware program that attacked Spanish companies (2017), Stuxnet (2010) and Mirai, a ‘botnet’ (network of computer robots) that is still active.

– The team: More than sixty people work at the center, with capacity for a hundred employees. The seed of this center is the cyber threat detection platform VirusTotal, created in Malaga in 2004 – within another pioneering company in this field, Hispasec – and acquired by the technology giant in 2012.

-Winks to the city: A large painting with the ‘doodle’ dedicated to it, a typical dish from Malaga, decorates one of the rooms.

-Foosball tables: A classic in the recreation areas of technology companies is table football. The GSEC of Malaga has two.

-The memory: You can see restored photographs of the former military government, as the center is located in former military facilities.

-The views: The roof of the building has spectacular views of the city, from which you can see several of its monuments, as well as the bay and the mountains.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO