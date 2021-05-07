According to the decision of a Russian court, Google is facing a fine in favor of the Tsargrad TV channel in the amount of 94 trillion rubles for blocking a YouTube account. Forbes writes about it.

By May 20, Google must comply with the decision of the Arbitration Court of Moscow and restore the account of “Tsargrad” or file an appeal. Otherwise, Google LLC will be charged a progressive court penalty in favor of Tsargrad Media. First, it will be 100 thousand rubles for each day, then the amount will double every week.

According to the estimates of the law firm Baker & McKenzie, which was a partner of Google in court, in seven months the amount of the penalty will reach 94 trillion rubles and will almost equal the capitalization of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

If Google restores the account of the Russian TV channel, it will violate the sanctions restrictions in the American jurisdiction.

YouTube blocked the Tsargrad channel in the summer of 2020. Its owner, Konstantin Malofeev, has been under US, EU and Canadian sanctions since 2014.

NJSC Tsargrad Media filed a lawsuit, and at the end of April 2021, the court declared the blocking of the YouTube channel illegal and demanded that users be provided with access to it. The case file says that Google did not explain the reasons for the blocking six years after Malofeev was included in the sanctions lists.

The lawsuit against Google was the first application of the “Lugovoy law”, which allows individuals and companies under sanctions to transfer their litigation to Russia, lawyers say.