The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has fined Google more than seven billion rubles for systematic failure to remove information prohibited in Russia, the court’s press service told Lente.ru. The corporation was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 5 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code (“Failure to remove by the owner of the site information, the obligation to delete which is provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”). The total amount of the turnover fine was over 7.2 billion rubles.

The decision on the revolving fine was made due to the fact that the violation was repeated. According to part 5 of article 13.41 of the Administrative Code, the amount of the turnover fine is from one twentieth to one tenth of the company’s revenue for the year preceding the year in which the offense was revealed. In this case, the amount of the fine must be at least four million rubles. As noted RBK, the revenue of the Russian division of Google LLC “Google” in 2020 amounted to 85 billion rubles, and the net profit – 1.73 billion.

The head of the Safe Internet League, a member of the Public Chamber Yekaterina Mizulina, commenting on the court’s decision, noted that this is the first such precedent in Russia. At the same time, according to her, in Western countries, Google regularly receives such large fines.

Today’s court ruling on a turnover fine against Google suggests that the “freeman” with the proliferation of destructive content on the network is over. The Russian state does not intend to put up with the spread of dangerous materials on the Internet, especially those distributed among children and adolescents. Ekaterina MizulinaHead of the Safe Internet League, Member of the Public Chamber

The court’s decision was also commented on in Google. “We will study the decision of the court and after that we will determine further steps,” the press service told Lenta.ru.

The reason for the fines was a systematic violation of Russian law

Google has been repeatedly warned of an impending turnover fine. In October, Mizulina announced that the size of the fine could be up to 22 billion rubles.

The Safe Internet League provided data on the company’s revenue that was different from that of RBC. According to the organization, the annual revenue of Google in Russia in 2020 amounted to 220 billion rubles. This includes revenues from the sale of software, as well as from advertising sold by all subsidiaries of Google LLC, including Google Rus. As Mizulina explained, violation of the company was threatened with a fine of up to 10 percent of the profits. “Thus, the fine can range from 14 to 22 billion rubles (depending on the accounting of the proceeds of LLC” Google Rus “)”, – said the head of the League of Safe Internet.

At the same time, the deputy head of Roskomnadzor, Vadim Subbotin, said that since the beginning of 2021, 16 protocols have been drawn up against Google for “systematic violation of Russian legislation.” On the same day, the corporation’s press service responded to a request from the Russian media. The American company announced that it paid all fines in Russia, the decisions on which came into force. The exact amount that the company paid for violations of Russian law was not disclosed.

Roskomnadzor threatened other IT corporations with turnover fines

Google was far from the only IT giant to be threatened with fines by Roskomnadzor. In September, representatives of the department announced their readiness to impose turnover fines against other large American IT companies. Similar sanctions were then also threatened by Facebook and Twitter.

“In the near future we will make a decision on the application of turnover fines for a number of these companies. For those for which we already have grounds to apply a fine, we plan to apply it. These are foreign companies – Facebook, Google and Twitter, ”Subbotin said.

Roskomnadzor explained that turnover fines can be applied for the refusal of IT giants to remove content prohibited in Russia. Facebook, Google, Twitter and some other foreign companies at that time had already repeatedly received penalties for such violations of Russian law. However, prior to this, the Russian authorities did not apply turnover fines.

A revolving fine is the most severe punishment under the Code of Administrative Offenses “Violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, access to which is subject to restriction.” They are appointed for repeated violation of the procedure for restricting access to prohibited information. The peculiarity of the fine is that its size depends on the company’s revenue – the more Google or another corporation earns, the higher the amount of the fine.