Google announced at its annual developer event Google I / O new features including subtitles in more languages ​​for Meet, new features for smartwatches and wearables and an ultra-realistic 3D video conferencing system.

In addition, Google announced Android 12, its next operating system.

It was also announced as the integration of Meet in Documents, and in privacy, with the new panel, as well as the new natural language model that guides interactions with its services.

Google started this Tuesday a new edition of its annual developer event, after last year it decided to completely cancel the meeting in which it unveils its news in software due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the announcements, it unveiled updates to Google Maps, its Android operating system, new developments in artificial intelligence, and a high-resolution 3D video calling system that impressed due to its great realism., With the memory of last year, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, highlighted the company’s role in three respects: offer truthful and accurate information to users about the pandemic and vaccines, keep classes at a distance and allow workers to stay in contact with their colleagues.

The manager indicated that Classroom connected more than 150 million users of all the world.

Here, everything that was presented.

"Smart Canvas", new workspace space



Regarding the workplace, Pichai announced a new service in Workspace: “Smart Canvas”, which improves the collaboration between employees.

This service takes advantage of existing features and enhances them, such as mentions (@mentions), which now allow you to connect workers with interactive elements such as contact cards, templates, and task lists. In addition, these mentions offer additional information about the person, such as location, position and contact details, and they are available in Documents.

Spreadsheets were also introduced, which allow better management and interaction with data on the network and on mobile devices. The company will first release a schedule for facilitate and speed up the monitoring of tasks.

More features for Meet



And integration with Meet was enhanced, which allows the contents of a document or a spreadsheet to be presented directly in a videoconference. In the fall, the company will integrate Meet directly into Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations.

Meet already offers subtitles and real-time translation in five languages. Starting mid-year, the company will include real-time subtitle translation from English to Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Project Starline

Google did not show much more than a video in which you can see how a camera system is used and something very similar to a mirror. The results were truly amazing.

Google maps

Google Maps transformed the way people around the world navigate, explore and perform their tasks, and we continue to push the limits of what can be done with a map by incorporating industry-first features such as navigation in AR with Live View.

Google announced the new AI-powered features it introduced to its mapping services. One of them is routing enhancements, designed to reduce the likelihood of hard braking while driving, thanks to machine learning and historical navigation data.

Thanks to greater customization, when the user searches for things to do, the map will highlight the relevant places, depending on the time of day (for example, coffee shops at breakfast time or bars in the afternoon) and if we are traveling or not. .

Live View Enhancements -Navigation in the real environment with the mobile camera- and the greater detail of the street plans (which show elements such as sidewalks, intersections or traffic lights) will allow exploring an area, and if the user wants to know if a neighborhood or an area are very crowded, you can get this information from at a glance, as soon as you open the map service.

Artificial intelligence

The manager assured that to improve searches, the company has to better understand the language. As he explained, internally they were testing a new natural language model, LaMDA, to explore the interactions, which follows the previously introduced ones: transformer model, Bert model.

LaMDA is able to offer the user more natural interventions in a conversation to continue with it, on a wide variety of topics, in conversations such as: “How is the weather? –It seems that it is already summer. “This technology will be used in interactions in services such as Assistant or Finder.

Privacy

The software updates also include new security features and functions, designed, as the company explained, so that users are in control of their data, products are secure by default and private by design.

As For data control, Google allows you to delete the search history of your Search Engine within 15 minutes, a function available in the Google account menu. It also introduced the new ‘Closed Folder’ for Photos, that is, a password-protected folder where sensitive photos can be stored separatelyFor example, a capture of a passport or of the family.

And In Maps, Google will remember that the location history is activated every time the user sees a place they visited appear on their schedule. The function can be deactivated from the schedule itself.

With Android 12 comes, in addition, a new Privacy Panel, which offers a timeline with when the applications accessed the camera or microphone, and indicators that show when the camera or microphone are being used, accompanied by switches to disable access to both elements. When sharing the location, the user will have the option to make it “approximate” and not “precise”.

The company also indicated that they are working on more secure ways to authenticate the identity of the user when they log in, as well as creating multiple layers of protection in Google accounts, such as the recently announced activation of two-step verification by default.

Password manager

Google introduced improvements in the Chrome Password Manager, such as a tool that makes it easier to import these keys from other administrators and a greater integration between Chrome and Android to complete passwords directly on all web pages and applications, regardless of the device from which it is accessed.

The Administrator automatically alerts if it detects that a password saved by the user was compromised in a security breach by a third party. As a novelty, in the case of compatible websites and applications, a ‘change password’ button was introduced in the Wizard, which allows you to go to the affected account and change the password.

Privacy Sandbox, Google’s open source privacy sandbox, builds on work like federated learning or differential privacy, and now the company shared new features that protect user data, like Android’s Private Compute Core. .

This solution was designed for functions based on Artificial Intelligence such as Live Caption (showing subtitles based on audio), Now Playing (which says what song is playing) and smart responses. Google assured that for these functions the audio and language processing is carried out exclusively on the user’s device.