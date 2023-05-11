By Jeffrey Dastin and Greg Bensinger

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Reuters) – Google parent Alphabet Inc is introducing more artificial intelligence (AI) to its search engine in hopes of sparking some of the same consumer excitement over Microsoft’s upgrade to a competing search engine. Bing in recent months.

At its annual I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif., on Wednesday, Google offered a new version of its eponymous engine. Called the Generative Search Experience, the new Google can answer open-ended questions by keeping its list of links to the Web recognizable.

“We are reimagining all of our core products, including search,” said Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet, after taking the stage at the event.

Pichai said Google is integrating generative artificial intelligence into search and other products, including Gmail, where the technology can create draft messages, and Google Photos, where it can make changes to images such as centering pictures and coloring empty spaces.

Alphabet shares rose more than 4%.

North American consumers will have access to the Generative Search Experience in the coming weeks through a waiting list, a test phase during which Google will monitor the quality, speed and cost of search results, said the vice president of Google. company, Cathy Edwards, in an interview.

Google’s foray into what’s known as generative AI comes after Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, now integrated into the Bing search engine, introduced ChatGPT, the chatbot darling of Silicon Valley, which ignited a fierce funding race between potential competitors.

For years the leading portal to the internet, Google has seen its leadership come into question as rivals began to explore the technology as an alternative way to present content available on the web. At stake is Google’s share of the massive $286 billion online advertising industry this year, according to an estimate by research firm Magna.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Greg Bensinger in Mountain View, California; additional reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas)

((Translation Editorial São Paulo))

REUTERS PVB