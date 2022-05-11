Google has launched a pinball completely digital free and playable via browser to celebrate the start of Google I / O 2022, its annual developer event. It is called I / O Pinball and is obviously Google themed, also made with proprietary technologies.

The free Google I / O 2022 pinball machine

Many will appreciate the presence of the many references to the giant’s products Mountain Viewsuch as the mascots Dino (Chrome), Bugdroid (Android) and Dash (Flutter) that can be selected as avatars, as well as the company logo in the middle of the table and many other small pleasant details to discover.

Note that the game is completely 2D, although it looks like 3D. It was developed using FlutterOpen-source SDK for cross-platform applications and keeps scores online with Firebase.

Some have seen us some kind of remake of Space Cadetpinball machine pre-installed on old versions of Windows, from NT to XP with which it shares some structural elements (not too many, actually).

Google I / O Pinball