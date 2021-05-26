Google added additional verification so that users can password protect the information stored in “My Activity”, which includes information about the searches carried out, the websites visited and the videos viewed in the Google search engine, Google Chrome and YouTube, among others.

The company reported on its support page that users can request an “additional verification” of the full history stored in “My Activity“, a new service whose access is available from desktop computers (PCs), Android devices, and iPhones and iPads.

The stored activity can now be protected thanks to an additional verification step that can be requested by clicking on a button within “My Activity” that says “Manage verification of My Activity”.

After that, you can indicate the option “You need additional verification” so that when accessing the information, the Google password is requested -as if you were logging into the account-.

My Activity also has information from the Translator and the locations saved by Google Maps.

“My Activity” has the information of the searches made with the Google search engine, the web pages visited with Google Chrome and the videos viewed on YouTube, according to the blog post, as well as searches and activities carried out in other Google apps such as translations from the Translator or the locations saved by Google Maps.

The information contained in “My Activity” can be configured in the Google account, in a tab called “Data and personalization”. There, the saving of data can be deactivated. To delete them, you can go to the “Delete activity” tab within “My Activity”.

End unlimited storage in Photos

The platform Google Photos will stop allowing unlimited and free storage of high-quality photos from June, but there is a tool by which users can check how much space they will have left from then on, as well as a series of alternatives to store images and videos , both in the cloud and outside of it.

The users they can check how much space they will have available from June in a tool that Google itself made available. On a page of Storage Within the Google Photos website, Google shows the joint storage of image and video files together with those of Google Drive and Gmail.

However, all backups uploaded in high quality or express quality before June 1 will not be taken into account within the space of 15 gigabytes (GB) of maximum storage for free. Inferior quality was already part of limited storage and will continue to be.

In the Google control panel you can check how many photos and videos were uploaded to Google Photos, as well as access the settings and services such as download the files, transfer them or change the quality from original to high before June 1 so that they do not count within the 15 GB of storage.

