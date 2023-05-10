You know Google Home for sure, it’s a smart speaker with integrated voice assistant that allows you to control your home, listen to music, get information and much more simply using your voice. But what makes it unique is the ability to connect it to smart devices in your home to create a real smart home. Today we really want to talk to you about a new smart function arrived on the device app that you will like a lot!

Google Home: controls for smart garages are here

Smart lights that turn on by themselves, shutters that go up on request, coffee machines that start when you ask: we’re not talking about a science fiction film, but about what someone already owns in their own home. Having a smart home is not impossible and indeed, even garages can be smart, and this is it Google He knows. Just as he has decided to introduce a new dedicated function in the Google Home app.

What are we talking about? Well, the opening and closing controls of your garage have appeared, a pill-shaped button that for the moment only a few lucky users have magically found themselves inside their app. Surely it is only a preview function in the testing phase, but the luckiest ones are already experimenting with it by commenting everything on the web, Reddit in primis.

In short, a very interesting update that we hope will be released for everyone very soon, in order to further expand your smart home ecosystem! We will of course keep you updated on all the news.