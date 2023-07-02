Estadão Contenti

07/01/2023

Google hired former president Michel Temer (MDB) to reinforce pressure on the National Congress in favor of the company’s interests. The company and Meta – the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram – led a threat and lobby operation, between April and May of this year, to overturn Bill 2630, the bill for Fake News, from the Legislative agenda, as shown the Estadão.

Known for his ability to move between names from the right, left and center, Temer was chosen by Google to “build bridges”. Discreet and with a negotiator profile since his days in the ranks of the Chamber of Deputies, the former Chief Executive acts to bring company executives closer to deputies and senators.

The former president will not act as an attorney or representative for the company. The function will be to put parliamentarians involved in bills, such as the so-called Fake News PL, for example, and executives on the table. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Estadão.

“Like other companies and entities, we hire specialized agencies and consultants to help mediate our efforts to dialogue with public authorities so that we can bring our contributions to politicians and parliamentarians, especially in important and technical issues such as the construction of new legislation” , says Google in a note. When contacted, Temer’s advisors said he would not speak out before returning to Brazil from a trip to Portugal.

The former president has been working for big tech for three weeks now. The first meeting scheduled by Temer was between federal deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), rapporteur for PL 2630 in the Chamber, and the company’s representative.

Temer presided over the Chamber of Deputies three times. His experience in the Legislative also ensured his nomination, while he was vice-president of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT), to act in the political articulation of the Planalto.

O Estadão showed that Google and Meta acted strongly, over 14 days, for deputies to take a stand against the Fake News PL, with threats to remove content from social networks and the dissemination of a campaign of attacks on their accounts on the internet.

After the publication of the report, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), admitted that the proposal did not advance in the House due to a “mobilization that surpassed the limits of the democratic adversary” led by big techs. The statements were made at the IX Lisbon Legal Forum on Monday, the 26th. The company maintains that it operates within legal limits.

“A mobilization of the so-called big techs, which went beyond the limits of the democratic adversary, alongside the interpretation of some regarding possible restrictions on freedom of expression, did not allow us to gather the necessary political conditions to take this project to the vote”, said Lira.

The new law under discussion in Congress intends to regulate digital platforms for the first time in Brazil and was headed by Lira. The deputies approved an urgent request for the bill on April 25, speeding up the process, with the support of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lira guided the text on May 2, but withdrew under the pretext that the government did not have the votes to approve it.

The project, whose vote was put on an emergency basis in April, is currently on hold. The legislative proposal obliges platforms to remunerate journalistic content and provides for a strict system of fines and sanctions in the case of the dissemination of false news.

In a statement, Google said it supports the debate on measures that can combat misinformation. He also maintained that “the exercise of government relations is based on freedom of expression and association”.

Meta said it maintains frequent contacts with parliamentarians and members of the government. “Our teams meet regularly with parliamentarians, government and judiciary representatives, civil society and academics in Brazil and around the world. We believe that this ongoing dialogue is important for building clear and consistent regulations for everyone,” says the company.























