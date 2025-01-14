Google today presented the second edition of the “Our Life with AI” study, carried out in collaboration with Ipsos, which shows a significant increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) globally, going from 38% in 2023 to 48% in 2024. In Latin America, this trend is also evident, with more than 40% of respondents in Chile and Mexico using AI in the last year.

“Latin America is ready to embrace AI. Thanks to this latest study, we see the great optimism that exists about its impact on economic growth, job creation and the transformation of sectors such as health and education,” commented Adriana Noreña, vice president of Google for Latin America. He added: “It is crucial to address challenges such as the digital divide and the shortage of qualified talent to ensure that this technology benefits all of society.” Thanks to the democratization of AI in recent years, more and more communities can begin to discover its great potential to promote economic, scientific and social progress.

In Brazil, Chile and Mexico, more than 70% of respondents believe that AI will benefit people, surpassing the global average of 59%.

According to the same study you can consult here57% of people surveyed globally feel more excited about the possibilities offered by this technology, surpassing concerns (43%). Latin American countries exceed these levels of optimism: in Mexico, 72% are more enthusiastic compared to 28% concerned; in Chile, 71% (vs. 29% worried); and in Brazil it corresponds to 65% enthusiasm (vs. 56% concern).

AI education and training

“Our life with Google” also delved into the opportunities of AI in the professional field. Global respondents said this technology will be vital to work, not only as a tool to increase productivity but to operate at a more strategic level, especially for managing complex data (84%) and solving business problems. (82%).

Additionally, 57% believe AI will free up time to focus on more rewarding aspects of work. The Latin American countries involved in the study (Brazil, Chile and Mexico) accompanied this positive look at the opportunities that AI will bring in the future.

However, to take advantage of these benefits, it is essential to learn how to use it. Today, the region faces a shortage of personnel trained in digital skills.

According to the World Economic Forum, around 50% of Latin American companies cannot find candidates with the qualifications they need.

In early 2024, Google presented the “AI Sprinters” report with four recommendations to make the most of the potential of this technology in developing countries, highlighting the importance of supporting people with national training initiatives.

They envision a future with intelligent personal assistants, personalized tutors, and tools that summarize complex information instantly. To accompany this path of digitalization accessible to all, at the end of 2023, Google presented its Gemini multimodal AI model and began the “Gemini Era” by incorporating this technology in all its products, services and innovations. In 2024, it expanded its latest innovations in Spanish: the Gemini app for Android devices in April and its version for iPhone in November, as well as Gemini Live, the voice assistant that allows people to have conversations with AI to generate ideas, search for information and perform tasks.

Google and its new cloud region in Querétaro

Google Cloud announced at the end of the year the opening of its new cloud region in Querétaro, Mexico, number 41 globally, which is already in operation. This inauguration consolidates its presence in Latin America as the third cloud region in the area, joining those of Santiago de Chile and São Paulo, Brazil.

“This new region in Querétaro not only expands our infrastructure, but also brings us closer to offering the latest in cloud technology to our clients in Latin America. We see the cloud as the gateway to the future of AI, where companies will be able to develop, use and scale these technologies to innovate and compete globally,” said Eduardo López, president of Google Cloud Latin America. “At Google Cloud we want to be the partner strategic of companies that are digitally transformed. And we do it with a strong commitment to sustainability. Since 2017 we have used 100% renewable energy in our operations. But we go further: our goal is that by 2030, all our operations, including this new region in Mexico, run on carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, 360 days a year.”

Mexico’s cloud region also opens new opportunities for the ecosystem of partners from Google Cloud which, at a global level, has 100,000 partners who have various business models.