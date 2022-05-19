Google invests heavily in the future and it is precisely during the Google I / O which showed the new pair of AR glasses, still in the experimental stage. A new way to translate foreign languages, but not only; they will be a valid ally for those who, unfortunately, have hearing difficulties. These AR glasses will have the ability to translate any sentence making the conversation you are having appear on the screen of the lenses. There are just as many products that manage to create a simultaneous translation, but shown in this way it was completely unexpected and users were immediately interested.

Especially for the mechanics of the simultaneous translation, which shows the written conversation in real time without any kind of lag. However, this can only be demonstrated by means of a promotional video of this new technology, as they are not yet available for purchase. It will still be a long time before we see them on the market, but it is already extraordinary to be able to see a taste of what it will be, especially after the various rumors of the last few months.

Google will change language barriers

In 2022, there are still many language barriers that prevent many people from being able to even think about a small trip abroad. As long as it exists Google Translate, it does not always appear to be a used platform. These glasses will give a huge breakthrough for those who need to communicate easily and smoothly, ensuring quality and effectiveness of the Mountain View company. For many it will be like seeing a TV series continuously with subtitles on the sides of the face, allowing the user to have constant eye contact with the interlocutor.

Unfortunately we have no other information about it, as the company has not released further details. There will certainly be news in the near future, especially regarding the price range which is already creating several discussions in the community. For many it will have a decidedly above average cost, while for others it will be decidedly accessible or an investment that, albeit large, will give great advantages both at a relational and working level.