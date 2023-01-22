Google it is certainly not a small and unknown company. We ourselves tell you about it almost daily. Just recently we reported some news about Fast Pair here, (it is one of the many proprietary technologies of the company designed for all Android users). Today we want to talk instead of Pixelsso if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Google has released Android 13 Beta 2.1!

If you’re a Pixel user and receiving updates before others still doesn’t satisfy you enough, there’s always Google’s beta program. Registered users have just gotten the brand new version of Android 13QPR Beta 2.1. This is mostly a bug fix that aims to improve the user experience. But let’s explore the issue in detail.

It’s about 9MB of updates and the content is apparently split into two bug fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented devices from automatically connecting to the 5G network Fixed an issue that prevented an existing Bluetooth connection from being restored.

As you can see, these are two really useful corrections that you can download on the following models Pixels: Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

In short, the choice is yours! Finally, we remind you that signing up for the beta program is always a risk and not always having a preview of the news is worth the price of the ticket!