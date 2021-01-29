The American company Google LLC recognized the imposition of restrictions on the distribution of the Russian national anthem on YouTube as unjustified. This was stated by Interfax at the holding’s press service on Friday, January 29.

“We reviewed BMI’s claim and determined that it was unfounded and should be withdrawn. The Content ID imprint associated with this claim was configured in violation of our policies, ”the company’s press service said.

Google noted that the Content-ID system helps copyright holders identify and manage their content on YouTube. It stores digital prints – content samples uploaded by copyright holders.

Thus, all new videos that are published on video hosting are compared with these prints. If a match is found, the system claims rights to the videos on behalf of the copyright holder.

Earlier that day, Roskomnadzor sent a request to Google to lift restrictions on the publication of materials containing the Russian anthem, superimposed by YouTube under the pretext of copyright infringement.

Users of the video service began to massively complain about monetization from bloggers on videos with the Russian anthem. The video hosting service itself claimed that the video hosting service claims that the American company Broadcast Music Inc. allegedly owns the rights to the Russian anthem.

A similar problem occurred with the songs “Holy War” and “Victory Day”, which allegedly belong to the American The Orchard Music, reported TV channel “360”…

According to Russian legislation, the text and melody of the Russian anthem are not subject to copyright, since they are the state symbols of the country.