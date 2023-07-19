Android Central: Android smartphone users will be reminded to update

Google engineers have found a new way to quickly distribute Android updates to users. About it informs edition of Android Central.

Media journalists referred to a report by well-known insider Mishaal Rahman, who noticed a mention of a new feature on the Android project website. The description of the Android Upgrade Invite option said that smartphone users will be able to receive notifications that a new version of the operating system has been released.

According to Rahman, consumers will be reminded of the update in two ways: directly from Google and the manufacturer of an Android smartphone. It is clarified that only those device manufacturers that support Google services will have access to notifications. OEMs will be able to customize notification timing and content.

Experts noted that notifications will tell users about the benefits of the new version of Android. It is believed that in this way smartphone owners will install OS updates more often.

