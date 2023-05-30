Google you will certainly know it, the company has climbed all kinds of podiums and today it has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world. The brand and is known for its constant innovation in the field of technology and artificial intelligence. But today we talk about phones!

Google has confirmed to us that there were originally two leaflets!

There is a lot of talk about the company brochure. If you remember correctly, we too have told you our opinion here. You must know, however, that originally there must have been two different models and not just one. Ivy Ross VP Design for hardware productions confirmed it without too many words.

The reason for this cut? According to the man it had not been reached a sufficient standard of quality to justify the sale. We certainly appreciate this philosophy and we can’t wait to try Pixel Fold which will surely give us great satisfaction!

However, trying to hypothesize what the deleted device would have brought freshly, it is easy to guess that it could have been a clamshell leaflet. We’ll see if in the future Google will tell us something more!