Seven years after the launch of the first Pixel, Google will start outsourcing the manufacturing of its smartphones to India.

The intention was announced during the event Google for India 2023 in New Delhi.

Local production will start with the Pixel 8 serieswith plans to expand to additional models. Pixel 8 was launched by the company in global markets earlier this month along with the premium model Pixel 8 Pro.

The device powered by the proprietary chip Tensor G3 it will be assembled in the country in collaboration with both local and foreign manufacturers, with the first units expected as early as next year.

Make in India Google offices Declaring confidence in India as a digital growth partner, in a post on CEO Sundar Pichai opened up on joining the initiative "Make in India" for Google, joining other companies including Apple and Xiaomi. In 2017, Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India, although the production runs initially did not concern new releases but older models. Over the years, production has been constantly optimized and, starting from the launch of iPhone 14, India began to put the new models on the market with just 30 days delay compared to the official release date. The agreement stipulated by the research giant, anticipated by previous rumors and indiscretions, saw the involvement of local partners able to access government incentives, such as Lava, Dixon and Foxconn.

This measure aims to reduce dependence on Chinaincreasingly subject to restrictions due to the United States.

Key markets The latest products from the Pixel series In 2022, they were produced 9 million Pixel devicesa number expected to grow further next year thanks to Google’s huge investments in the smartphone sector and the positive reception received by Pixel devices on the market. Due to tensions between China and the United States, many high-tech companies are gradually exploring new markets to establish their production stages.

India, with its local factories, has already attracted the main players on the international technological scene and this strategic change by Google will serve to diversify its supply chain, in favor of reducing Chinese dependence.



