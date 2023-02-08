Google announced that it is working on Bardan AI chatbot that seems to want to compete with OpenAI GPT chat.

In a new blog post, the CEO of Google and Alphabet – Sundar Pichai – announced that AI will be an “experimental conversational AI service” aimed at mimicking the communication skills of humans. It is presented as a useful tool for users looking for answers to specific questions, such as how to make a cake or to find out how many Grammys Beyoncé has won.

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of world knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our language models,” Pichai writes in the blog post. “Get information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality answers.”

The announcement comes at a thriving time for AI, at least in terms of the level of attention paid to it. ChatGPT, in particular, is making a lot of noise after its launch in November 2022.

Bard is currently available to a group of “trusted testers,” Pichai pointed out in the official post, but he promised the tool will be “available to more people in the coming weeks.”

From a gaming point of view, however, not everyone believes that AI will change the market and development: the CEO of Take-Two is very cautious in this regard.