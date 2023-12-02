We can see on the horizon a last month of the year full of several new and interesting features for the devices little green robot. Google has started rolling out a major overhaul; some of the additional functions are already available through the dedicated application update or through the server-side update. Through a post on the official blog, Google presented numerous new features for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and devices with Google TV.

These innovations will gradually roll out to all eligible Android devices over the next few weeks.

Improve the ecosystem WearOS will add several options for managing home automation with Google Home Let’s start with the new animations of Emoji Kitchen on Android, a nifty integration that allows users to create more sophisticated combinations of stickers.

In the context of Gboard, new sticker combinations will soon be accessible, simplifying direct sharing through the Google keyboard and enriching users’ visual communication experience. With regard to Google TVa significant expansion of the offering was introduced with the addition of 10 new free channels, bringing the total to over 100.

It must be said that the variety of the offer may be subject to geographical restrictions. WearOShowever, sees an enhancement of the coordinated management capabilities of smartwatches.

Among the new features in Google Home, the advanced control of smart home devices stands out, allowing you to manage, for example, vacuum cleaners and groups of lights directly from a device. Furthermore, the introduction of the “Home” or “Away” status on the platform offers an intuitive way to control home environments based on whether or not you are at home, and consequently activate certain Routines.

L’Google Assistant on WearOS will now receive input via direct voice commands.

L'Google Assistant on WearOS will now receive input via direct voice commands.

Finally, the new "Assistant At a Glance" mode on the watch face will ensure maximum customization while also allowing users to view crucial information, such as airline tickets and weather alerts quickly and effectively. On the security side, Google has introduced a significant improvement in security by allowing you to set a personalized PIN code for FIDO2 security keys used on websites or apps that require user verification.

Emotional communications Google Messages will receive a series of implementations aimed at giving emphasis and expressiveness to visual communications The application Google Messages will see integrated Voice Moods, an option aimed at enriching the experience of sending voice messages with the inclusion of a distinctive background and an animated emoji.

These effects will be present to communicate to the recipient the emotion or mood associated with the audio message. Currently rolling out in beta, the application features a visual improvement to reactions, with larger and more easily distinguishable response icons.

It is expected that this innovation will soon be made available to stable users as well. Google is also improving accessibility by introducing artificial intelligence in an upcoming update TalkBack.

It will be possible to generate real-time descriptions of the images thanks to artificial intelligence, which the smartphone will read aloud. Also Live Caption will see improvements; it will support multiple languages ​​and allow you to make calls by typing a conversation into a text prompt, which will then be read by your phone.



