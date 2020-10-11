Google keeps bringing new features every day for the needs and convenience of its users. Google is also working to make its voice assistant system more usable. In view of this, the company has now integrated its voice assistant system with Android apps as well. That is, now any app will start working only by speaking.
You can open any app by saying ‘Hey Google’
Google said that now you can open any app by saying ‘Hey Google’ and get it working too. The company has also added two new English voices to the assistant and a prosody model has been used to make the voice more natural. This feature has been added to about 30 top apps of the Play-Store. But there are also plans to add it with other apps soon. Let us know how this feature will work
Speaking Will be All these works
With the help of Google Assistant with Android app, you can post anything on social media just by speaking, listening to songs, ordering food, calling a cab. Apart from this, you can do any of your important work. If you want, you can also customize the shortcut words to work with the help of an assistant.
What will Google Voice Assistant do
- Now, you can take the help of Google Vice Assistant to open the app and search for anything in it.
- Google has added two new natural sounds to make the voice clear. So that you do not have trouble in understanding the language.
- New app action built-in intents will help Android developers easily integrate Google Assistant with their app
- This will also help users to easily discover and engage with the Android app.
- You can tell Google in your voice to check news on social media like Twitter, find play-list on Spotify, send message to someone on Discord, open a celebrity story on Snapchat.
- If you want, you can give a command to a voice assistant to order songs of your choice, order food or search on Google.
.
Leave a Reply