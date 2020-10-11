Google keeps bringing new features every day for the needs and convenience of its users. Google is also working to make its voice assistant system more usable. In view of this, the company has now integrated its voice assistant system with Android apps as well. That is, now any app will start working only by speaking.

You can open any app by saying ‘Hey Google’

Google said that now you can open any app by saying ‘Hey Google’ and get it working too. The company has also added two new English voices to the assistant and a prosody model has been used to make the voice more natural. This feature has been added to about 30 top apps of the Play-Store. But there are also plans to add it with other apps soon. Let us know how this feature will work

Speaking Will be All these works

With the help of Google Assistant with Android app, you can post anything on social media just by speaking, listening to songs, ordering food, calling a cab. Apart from this, you can do any of your important work. If you want, you can also customize the shortcut words to work with the help of an assistant.

What will Google Voice Assistant do