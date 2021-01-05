Google | Google employees formed a union in the United States

The goal is to influence the operations of the giant company, but the struggle becomes fierce.

Group search engine giant Google and its parent company Alphabet said employees on Monday said they formed a union for the company’s staff. In addition to lobbying, the union’s goal is to give employees more influence over the company’s decisions.

The Alphabet Workers Union intends to represent both high-paid IT professionals as well as part-time workers and subcontractors.

“We hope to be able to create a democratic process through which employees can exercise decision-making power, promote social, economic and ecological justice, and end unequal treatment between short-term and full-time workers,” the union said.

By the end of December, the union had gathered about 200 members. In total, Alphabet’s units employ about 20,000 people.

Chairman Parul Koul and the Vice-Chairman Chewy Shaw wrote New York Times In a paper published by

The company’s motto used to be “Don’t Be Evil”. We are going to follow it, ”the writing states.

Google and other technology giants have come under scrutiny by U.S. competition authorities as their power has grown exponentially.

“Big technology companies face resistance because they raise huge amounts of money. Many of their employees are dissatisfied with the high cost of living in Silicon Valley, their working conditions, the use of artificial intelligence and the decision-making of companies, ”said a Brookings Institution researcher Darrell West.

According to West, the new alliance differs from that of the industrial era in that it is not just a question of wages and benefits, but the role of technology in society.

Technology Whereas large companies in the United States have been able to avoid the organization of their employees by offering their expert workforce high salaries and other benefits;

The exception is the labor-intensive e-commerce giant Amazon, which employs tens of thousands of warehouse workers. There, recent organizational efforts have been based on workers ’demands for better occupational safety during a corona pandemic.

At Google, the organization gained momentum as an artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebrun fires received. The dark-skinned Gebru is said had been fired for calling for action to prevent discrimination against artificial intelligence.

Employees have also criticized Google’s collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense for the Pentagon. The Maven project, which has met with resistance, has since been discontinued.

Google Chief Human Resources Officer Kara Silverstein said the company is working to ensure that employees have an incentive and rewarding job.

“Of course, employees have their rights, which we support. But as we have always done, we have a direct dialogue with all our employees, ”Silverstein said in a statement.

A new union would need about 30 per cent of workers behind it to be run through the election and the support of the majority to represent them.

“Organizing campaigns are time consuming and there is no guarantee of success. U.S. law is clearly leaning towards the employer side, ”said a Cornell University researcher Arthur Wheaton.