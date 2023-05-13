During their annual event Google I/O 2023, the company announced the release of an “About This Image” tool that will allow users to determine if an image was generated by artificial intelligence.

The tool will be available in the search results of Google Images, Google Lens and in the Google app.

In addition, “About this image” will provide information about the date the image was first indexed by Google and where the image was published.

It will also indicate whether the image has been used on popular news websites or disreputable blogs, helping users to verify the accuracy of the information.

According to Cory Dunton, Search Product Manager, “Having the full story is key when trying to figure out if a piece of information or an image is trustworthy.”

“About this image” will be available in English and the United States in the coming months, and the feature can be accessed by right-clicking or long-pressing on an image in Chrome.

Google also announced that all images generated or edited with its new AI tools will have a label proving their origin. Platforms like Midjourney and Shutterstock may also add similar tags in the future.

In a 2022 study by Poynter, it was found that 62% of people believe they come across false information on the internet every day or every week. Google has designed its search engine to provide high-quality and reliable information.

Additionally, Google introduced its new photo-editing app, Magic Editor, which uses generative AI techniques to enhance photos and remove unwanted objects. Users will be able to access Magic Editor on select Pixel phones in late 2023.

Finally, Google confirmed that its AI chatbot, Bard, is now capable of generating images from a short text description thanks to its integration with Adobe Firefly. Bard is available in 180 countries for free and will soon support another 40 languages.