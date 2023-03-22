Users in the US and UK will initially be able to join a waiting list for access (cool), a program that was previously available to an approved group of testers.
Google describes Bard as an experience that allows collaboration with generative artificial intelligence, a technology that relies on past data to create content rather than simply recognizing and identifying it.
The release of ChatGBT, a chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI, last year sparked a sprint in the technology sector to make artificial intelligence available to more users.
In an indication of the intensification of competition in this rapidly developing world, Google and Microsoft released last week a series of artificial intelligence tools. These include technology for writing drafts and integrating them into word processors and other collaborative software, as well as marketing tools for website developers to build their AI-based applications.
Creates entire scripts
- When asked if only competition was the reason behind Google’s introduction of the (cool) robot, Jack Krawzyk, Google’s senior product manager, said the company is focused on users. He added that both internal and external testers turned to Bard to “increase their productivity and speed up their ideas.”
- In a demonstration to Reuters, Krawzik showed how Bard generates entire texts in an instant, unlike ChatGPT, which writes answers word for word.
- Bard also included a feature that displays three different versions or “drafts” of any answer, and has a “Search on Google” button if the user wishes to get results from the Internet for any question he wants to know the answer to.
- Unlike ChatGBT, Google said on its website that Bard is not adept at generating computer code. It added that it had limited Bard’s memory of past conversations, and that it currently does not use a chatbot for advertising, which is the heart of its business model.
- However, accuracy remains a concern. A notice was issued during the demo warning that “Bard won’t always get it right.” Last month, a promotional video showed the software incorrectly answering a question, costing Alphabet, Google’s owner, $100 billion from its market value.
