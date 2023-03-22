Users in the US and UK will initially be able to join a waiting list for access (cool), a program that was previously available to an approved group of testers.

Google describes Bard as an experience that allows collaboration with generative artificial intelligence, a technology that relies on past data to create content rather than simply recognizing and identifying it.

The release of ChatGBT, a chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI, last year sparked a sprint in the technology sector to make artificial intelligence available to more users.

In an indication of the intensification of competition in this rapidly developing world, Google and Microsoft released last week a series of artificial intelligence tools. These include technology for writing drafts and integrating them into word processors and other collaborative software, as well as marketing tools for website developers to build their AI-based applications.

