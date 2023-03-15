Google decided to include technology Generative AI in all cloud applicationssimultaneously publishing a video to illustrate what this interesting artificial intelligence is capable of. And yes, we talk about quite a few things.

A clear and obvious response to Windows 11’s new Bing, Generative AI is currently available to early testers but will become accessible to all users over the next month, and promises to change the way we work with Google applications.

In fact, its capabilities are many artificial intelligencewhich can organize e-mail by Gmaildetermine priority mechanisms and respond to messages, but also write documents in Google documentsproofreading and even brainstorming.

In Google Slides Generative AI is able to automatically generate images, audio and video, as well as auto-complete data starting from raw information and create formulas and contextual categories in Google Sheets.

In Google Meet this technology can create new wallpapers and generate notes while in Google Chat is able to manage the workflow so that the various tasks are completed as scheduled.