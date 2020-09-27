Millions of people were working from their homes during the lockdown worldwide due to Corona virus infection. In order to promote work-from-home culture and during this time, search engine company Google had completely freed one of its services, so that users do not have problems in work. Till now there was no limit on video meeting for all the users on Google Meet but these benefits are the last day on 30th September. After this, users will not get the benefit of unlimited free meetings as before.

Google Meet is free only for a few days, but after that you will still be able to have meetings with it. A new report says that Google will make benefits limited to free meet users worldwide. From September 30, a 60-minute limit will be imposed on video meetings for free users. That is, only paid users will be able to hold long meetings and the option to hold unlimited video meetings as before will not be available to others.

Will get 60 minutes limit

In April, Google announced that all users will be able to access unlimited Google Meet for video meetings. However, this is going to change now and in the last few months after the lockdown, the situation has also improved. It is clear that Google is now taking charge from users for its meeting service as before. On the video conferencing platform Zoom where users get 45 minutes of video call access, Meet will still give 60 minutes access to all users.



Normal users have no problem

It is clear that there will be no problem for regular users as 60 minutes is enough for an online meeting. However, those businessmen who were using this service regularly in lockdown, they will have to pay Google to continue to hold meetings even further. However, the help of other platforms can also be taken in place of Google Meet. It will also have to be seen whether Google limits the number of people joining the meeting for free users. So far, nothing has been said about the official in-laws by Google.